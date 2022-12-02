DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Jakeob McKnight

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working to solve the cold case murder of Jakeob McKnight from 1991.

The Lakewood Police Department said the 10-year-old boy was playing with his older brother and friends at Bear Creek Greenbelt.

“The boys often enjoyed their time in this area fishing, swimming, and engaging in a variety of activities,” LPD said in 2020.

On their way home, McKnight was separated from the group and never made it home.

McKnight was found stabbed to death at Bear Creek Greenbelt in Lakewood on July 21, 1991.

To this day, his case remains unsolved.

“When this happened, it completely rocked the community and the whole metro area that something this awful could happen. A lot of the law enforcement officers who were there at the time are still there, it still haunts them. It still haunts members of the community,” said Sarah Johnston with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

In 2019, the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers announced that an anonymous donor added money to bring the reward fund up to $5,000.

If you know anything or saw anything that day, please contact the Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.