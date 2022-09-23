DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Who murdered Clifton Holloway?

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working to solve the cold case murder of Clifton Holloway.

The Aurora Police Department said Holloway was shot as he was leaving the Montview Bar & Grill with his girlfriend on January 11, 2005.

Holloway was pronounced dead following the shooting. He was 28 years old.

To this day, Holloway’s murder remains unsolved.

Holloway’s sister Melanie said she hopes to bring awareness to her brother’s case.

If you have any information, please contact the Aurora Police Department. You can also reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous by calling 720-913-7867.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.