DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Where is Patricia Cordova?

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Adams County Sheriff’s Office are working to find out what happened to a 47-year-old woman who was last seen in 17 years ago.

Her name is Patricia Ann Cordova. She was last seen leaving a home near Clay Street and West 50th Avenue on Feb. 16, 2005, to go to the store. However, she was never seen again.

To this day, Cordova’s whereabouts are still unknown.

“She was a kind woman and her children have no idea what happened to their mother,” a FOX31 viewer shared. “Someone has to know what happened to her.”

If you have any information about Cordova’s disappearance, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

You can also remain anonymous by reaching out to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.