DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

What happened to Marie Blee 42 years ago?

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Moffat County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Marie Blee who went missing on Nov. 21,1979.

Blee, 15-years-old at the time, was last seen at a party at the Shadow Mountain Village mobile home park in Craig.

Investigators said Blee told a friend that she had a ride home with someone. Blee was never seen or heard from again.

The photo on the left is Blee when she was 15 years old. The photo on the right was age progressed by 45 years.

At the time of her disappearance, Blee had strawberry blonde hair. She has blue eyes.

A friend of Blee’s reached out to FOX31 in hopes of finding out what happened to her. If you have any information, please contact the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office at 970-824-4495.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.