DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Where is Edith Bernice Lehnerz ?

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working to solve a cold case from 1995.

Edith Bernice Lehnerz, who was 38 years old at the time, was supposed to arrive at a friend’s house on November 17, 1995. However, Lehnerz never showed up.

The CBI said that when she did not arrive, her family members reported her missing.

Lehnerz has a medical condition involving her heart and was on medication. She had just given birth to a child prior to her disappearance, the CBI said.

Lehnerz would be 64 years old today.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

If you ever have a cold case you would like us to feature, please fill out this form or send an email to dara.bitler@kdvr.com :

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.