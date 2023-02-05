DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Nonnie Ann Dotson

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are working to find a woman who went missing on Nov. 19, 2006.

The sheriff’s office said Nonnie Dotson, 33, was last seen at her brother’s home in Littleton. She did not have a vehicle, so investigators said she either left on foot or was given a ride by someone.

The sheriff’s office said Dotson arrived in Colorado on a commercial airline three days prior to her disappearance. She flew in from San Antonio, Texas, which is where she was on active duty serving as a nurse with the United States Air Force.

Dotson did not return to active duty as she was scheduled to, and the return flight portion of her ticket was never used.

The CBI said Dotson was scheduled to discharge from the Air Force in March 2007, less than four months after her disappearance.

Dotson was a single mom to a 16-month-old daughter. The CBI said she was not known to use drugs and only drank alcohol socially.

“She was very involved with western/country dancing and frequented western/country dance clubs in Colorado and Texas. She was known to have been involved in online dating and dating websites,” the CBI said.

Dotson’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

Here are some of the other cases we’ve highlighted:

If you ever have a cold case you would like us to feature, please fill out this form or send an email to dara.bitler@kdvr.com-

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there over 20,000 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.