DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Where is Nicole Silvers?

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Weld County Sheriff’s Office are working to find a woman who went missing from Longmont in 2014.

Nicole Silvers was 16 years old when she was last seen. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said Silvers was initially reported as a runaway by her mother. However, due to the amount of time Silvers has been missing, the sheriff’s office said foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

No suspect information has been released.

The photo on the left is Silvers when she went missing at age 16. The photo on the right is an age-progressed photo to age 21 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

If you see Silvers, please call 911 or contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 1-970-356-4015.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.