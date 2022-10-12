AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department, along with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, will provide an update on a cold case homicide from 2006.
The announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning. You can watch it live on FOX31 NOW in the media player above.
We will update this story once the news conference ends.
The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state. There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.
Highlighting cold cases in Colorado
If you ever have a cold case you would like us to feature, please fill out this form or send an email to dara.bitler@kdvr.com-
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.