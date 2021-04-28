Colorado clinics forced to keep up with demand for teen COVID vaccines

Denver (KDVR) — More than 54,000 teenagers between the ages of 16 and 18 have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine. Colorado teen vaccine uptake remains higher than the rest of the state so far this month, according to state.

Now some clinics are adjusting to meet the need.

PediaClinic in Highlands Ranch has administered more than 1,000 doses in the last two weeks. Most of those went to teenagers.

Sixteen-year-old Sydney Brescia got vaccinated Wednesday.

“I am excited. I think it’s going to be a lot more comforting,” she said.

Her mother, Lori, was relieved she was able to get an appointment so quickly. “I’m happy to have one more person in our household protected and able to still cautiously interact, and live life a little more normally,” Lori said.

PediaClinic Urgent Care is usually open from 5 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and most of the day on weekends. But when Douglas County Schools asked for help with vaccinations, the manager decided to open the doors and expand the hours for vaccinations.

“It was a great opportunity to open this up and take care of kids,” said Dr. Dan Feiten, who is also the President of Greenwood Pediatrics.

Feiten says most of the teenagers he talks to say they want the vaccine.

“They want to be with their friends during prom and for graduation. They want to be with their parents for vacation,” he said.

PediaClinic also has a mobile unit that can go to high schools to administer vaccines.

Teens can attend any of the big vaccine clinics. Right now, kids ages 16 and 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. People 18 and up can receive any vaccine.

Many school districts are sending out emails alerting families about vaccine clinics.

Feiten hopes more pediatrician offices will be get doses of vaccine soon.

“My preference would be that kids get vaccinated in their primary care doctor’s offices,” said Feiten.

Here are some helpful links if you are trying to register your teen for a vaccine: