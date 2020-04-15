Colorado Cattlemen’s Association: Meat supply ‘adequate’ amid COVID-19 impacts at plants

DENVER (KDVR) — First there was a run in toilet paper. Could beef be next? COVID-19 outbreaks at meatpacking plants in Colorado and across the country are creating some concern.

There’s no way to predict how much of an impact the pandemic will ultimately have on the cattle industry. However, experts say the supply chain is currently stocked.

On Thursday, JBS Greeley will close as Cargill in Fort Morgan consolidates shifts while producing less.

The JBS facility produces about 3% of America’s beef supply.

“We’re working very aggressively to get those plants back [fully] open,” said Terry Fankhauser with the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. “Human health is our highest issue of importance.”

The coronavirus is also diminishing meat production elsewhere in the country. Analysts worry the news will prompt panic buying at supermarkets.

“There is adequate supply,” Fankhauser said. “There’s not going to be a need to have a rush on ground beef or anything like that.”

But as seen with toilet paper, even when people are told there’s an adequate supply, product can still fly off the shelves. Fankhauser says the industry has an extensive supply of beef in cold storage facilities across America.

FOX31 checked in with area Safeways and KING Sooopers. Those grocers reported plenty of meat for now. Some grocers have already set limits on how much a shopper can buy to avoid a rush that could lead to a lower grocery store supply.

“When there’s a rush on purchasing that way you see a delivery or a logistics issue,” Fankhauser explained.