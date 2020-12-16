Colorado Business Picked as Oprah’s Favorite Things

Oprah recently revealed her annual Oprah’s Favorite Things list featuring must-have gifts for the holidays. Celebrating six years of Oprah’s Favorite Things exclusively on Amazon, this year’s list highlights Black business owners.

ICONI Leggings, a Denver-based small business, was hand-selected by Oprah to be a part of it!

Angel Johnson launched ICONI in January 2020. The name ICONI is an acronym for “I Can Overcome, Nothing’s Impossible,” and her mission is to motivate women and remind them of their own strength, power and versatility.

The Women’s Seamless High-Waisted Legging was selected by Oprah and is available on Amazon.