Colorado-based organization that supports families who are “There With Care”

On this Colorado Gives day, we want to share an organizations making a real difference in our communities.

There With Care was founded by Paula DuPre a Boulder filmmaker who wanted help support families who have children facing critical illness. There With Care provides support for families who have children facing critical illness easing daily stresses with compassion and care. When families are faced with the prospect of paying for medicine There With Care provides meals, transportation to and from treatments, siblings’ support and therapy.

DuPre says that There With Care has seen a 20% increase in the last year of families in need, much of that increase is attributed to families facing a mental health crisis. Here in Colorado, There With Care anticipate serving 900 families this year.