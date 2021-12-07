Colorado-based nonprofit Can’d Aid helping kids stay active by building skateboards

Children average 7 hours of screen time per day and only 1 in 5 gets the daily recommended amount of exercise. Through its Treads + Trails program, Can’d Aid helps combat these troubling statistics.

Can’d Aid has donated more than 2,000 bikes and skateboards nationally to students in the past year. At a time when our nation’s youth are experiencing extreme levels of anxiety, depression and mental health issues, Can’d Aid’s programs provide healthy and active outlets for underserved and at-risk children across the country.

Can’d Aid and volunteers from the Denver area will meet at Blake St. Tavern in Denver on Dec. 9 to assemble 60 skateboards, which will be gifted to the Fifth Grade class of Swansea Elementary School during a donation event the following day. Volunteers can sign up here. (https://candaid.salsalabs.org/denverskateboardbuild or to donate, join the do-goodery or find out more, please visit candaid.org.