Colorado awarded $41.2 million over next 2 years to help with opioid crisis

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Human Services, Office of Behavioral Health (OBH) was awarded $41.6 million over the next two years to help fight the opioid crisis from the State Opioid Response grant on Monday.

“We know access to affordable treatment in their community gives Coloradans the best chance for recovery, particularly during these challenging times,” Robert Werthwein, director of OBH, said.

“We are thrilled to receive more funding and build on our partnerships with hospitals, jails, substance use treatment providers and advocacy organizations that are helping us ramp up services across the state.”

On International Overdose Awareness Day, experts tell FOX31’s Alex Rose that the problem has worsened during the pandemic.

Conditions like staying at home and being isolated from others have made it so much harder for those struggling with addiction.

The overall number of overdose deaths has increased in 2020. The number of Fentanyl-related overdose deaths has nearly tripled in Denver since last year.