Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri drew some attention with his “Too many men” t-shirt during the team’s Stanley Cup parade.

The slogan took a jab at Tampa Bay Lightning faithful who alleged the Avs had too many men on the ice for Kadri’s game-winning goal in overtime of Game 4 of the final.

That’s when Kadri reached out to Adrienne Ruth to design the shirts. Now the shirt is for sale and proceeds from the sale will go to the Nazem Kadri Foundation, which focuses on funds and awareness for mental health.

You can buy your own “Too many men” t-shirts at this link. Currently, the shirt has raised over $60,000 towards the Nazem Kadri Foundation.