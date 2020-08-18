Colorado author and photographer weighs in on raging wildfires

DENVER (KDVR) — The challenging nature of the four large wildfires burning in Colorado as of Monday caught the attention of Michael Kodas. Kodas has covered wildfires across the globe as a photojournalist then as an author.

“What’s really fascinating about them is that they are all burning simultaneously,” said Kodas of the Cameron Peak Fire, Williams Fork Fire, Pine Gulch Fire, and the Grizzly Creek Fire.

Kodas points to the steep and rugged terrain that makes fighting the blazes especially challenging. Particularly because it means fire crews are forced to rely more on air resources.

“It’s expensive and not as effective as when you can get crews and actual boot on the ground surrounding these fires,” said Kodas.

He also pointed to the wildfires burning in California also placing a strain on firefighting resources. The San Francisco Chronicle is tracking more than a dozen as of Monday evening.

Kodas said although Colorado is better equipped than most states to battle wildfires, it’s the extreme fire weather that concerns him for what’s to come.

“It could very well be that we are going to have many more fires and challenges to take on and that could spread our resources even thinner,” said Kodas.