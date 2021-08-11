Colorado athletes bring home nine medals from Tokyo

Silver medalist USA’s Adeline Maria Gray poses on the podium after the women’s freestyle 76kg wrestling competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado doesn’t just produce lots of competitors for the Olympics, it produced winners.

The games have wrapped up and once against the U.S. led the rest of the world. The United States won 113 medals in total, including 39 gold – both the highest medal count in the Olympics and the highest gold medal count.

Colorado was well represented.

The Centennial State sent one of the highest numbers of athletes in the U.S. to the Tokyo games, and the second-highest number of athletes per capita.

Nine Coloradans are bringing medals back from Japan.

Valarie Allman – Gold, track and field, women’s discus

Paul Chelimo – Bronze, track and field, men’s 5,000-meters

Amber English – Gold, shooting, women’s skeet

Adeline Gray – Silver, wrestling, women’s 76kg freestyle

Lindsey Horan – Bronze, women’s soccer

Lucas Kozeniesky – Silver, shooting, mixed 10-meter air rifle

Jordyn Poulter – Gold, women’s volleyball

Will Shaner – Gold, shooting, men’s 10-meter air rifle

Haleigh Washington – Gold, women’s volleyball