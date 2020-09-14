Colorado among states pushing back against Utah’s plan to tap Colorado River water

DEVNER (KDVR) — Six western states are up in arms about a plan proposed by the state of Utah, the Lake Powell pipeline project, a pipeline that would transport billions of gallons of water.

“That translates to about 28 billion gallons of water, 140 miles from lake Powell in Arizona over to an area called St. George Utah,” Wendover Productions writer Adam Chase said.

Wendover Productions writer Adam Chase is following the proposed plan and the potential impact it could have on water we use in Colorado.