Colorado winters are pretty amazing, especially up in the mountains. But you’re not a skier or snowboarder, there are other fun winter activities to enjoy.

Hayes Norris with the Colorado Tourism Office has a few suggestions. Colorado has a plethora of alpine coasters that is the perfect activity for the whole family! Alpine coasters are unique in that they are essentially a roller-coaster built on the side of a mountain. As a rider you are able to enjoy the thrill of a roller-coaster while being outdoors, surrounded by beautiful views and fresh mountain air. If you enjoy an adrenaline rush, but also like to have some control over how fast you’re going, then an alpine coaster is the perfect activity for you. Nothing compares to cruising down an alpine slope surrounded by Colorado’s gorgeous scenery.

Purgatory Resort in Durango is home to the Inferno Mountain Coaster, which was part of the ski resort’s multi-million dollar renovation effort. Located near Lift 4 of the ski resort, the Inferno Mountain Coaster is 4,000 feet long and brings riders through switchbacks, 360-degree turns and a vertical drop of 300 feet. You’ll control your car’s speed with a hand brake, so whether you want to take your time or go all out and reach top speeds, you’ll love winding through the trees and over the mountainside while remaining securely on the track at all times.

Costs vary based on season, date and time of day and it starts running December 24, 2022.

The Breathtaker Alpine Coaster offers a series of razor sharp turns and stunning curves. The total ride takes between 7-9 minutes start-to-finish and you’ll reach up to 28 miles per hour on this elevated track. It’s open during the day, as well as select nights during Ullr Nights and certain holidays. You can make reservations in advance to hold your spot, which is definitely recommended. It’s situated next to the Elk Camp Restaurant in Snowmass Village.

The Alpine Coaster at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park will race you down 3,400 feet of track until you gradually come to a gentle stop. While you are pulled back up the 1,000 feet to the starting point, make sure to take in the gorgeous scenery of Glenwood Canyon.

Try it in winter when the mountainside is bedecked with snow and the rails are lit with thousands of fairy lights!

