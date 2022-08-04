Colorado has so much to offer year round, but according to Hayes Norris with the Colorado Tourism office, she says August is a great time to get out and enjoy Colorado.

Here’s a list of her three family-friendly events to consider:

Olathe Sweet Corn Festival, Aug. 6 (Olathe): This year’s 30th annual Olathe Sweet Corn Festival offers a full day of fun with lots of sweet corn to devour. A beer and wine garden will be present at the event in addition to booths from different vendors. There will also be various activities to do for the adults and kids plus a musical performance.



Palisade Peach Festival, Aug. 11-13 (Palisade): Experience Palisade Peaches at their finest during Peach Festival weekend. The 54th Annual Peach Festival includes orchard tours, peach cuisine demos, peach eating contests, an ice cream social, BBQ throw down, a street dance with live music and much more.



Arkansas Valley Fair. Aug.17-20 (Rocky Ford):, The oldest continuous Fair in the state during which time locals celebrate the diverse cultures of the area and outstanding agricultural community with horse races, stock shows, a carnival and rodeo, fiesta and Watermelon Days are also special parts of the celebration.

For more information on other places to visit or fun activities to do in Colorado, check out the Colorado Tourism office’s website.