Colorado added to tri-state COVID-19 travel advisory list

National flag State of Colorado on a flagpole in front of blue sky.

DENVER (KDVR) — A joint effort between New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to prevent the spread of COVID-19, known as the tri-state coronavirus travel advisory, announced the addition of the state of Colorado to the list, as reported by WROC in Rochester.

Travelers from a list of states entering the tri-state area are required to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival.

Prior to traveling to the tri-state area, people are encouraged to check the sites for the state they are planning travel.

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo said earlier this year that violators face civil penalties anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000.