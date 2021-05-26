Colorado 13-year-old makes her way as master pianist

ERIE, Colo. (KDVR) – She’s a master at the piano, and she’s only in seventh grade.

Audrey Haas has won countless awards, earning the spot to perform nationally for thousands of people.

“I was very interested in music from a young age and whenever music came on, I was happy,” said Audrey, a 13-year-old from Erie. “I just fell in love with it the moment I started.”

Audrey was only 3 years old when she had her first piano lesson. One of her first lessons was leaning “Mississippi Hop Frog.”

“She thought it would be cute and creative to put her hoodie on backwards, and then she played with the hoodie on her face,” said Jennifer Haas, Audrey’s mother. “I remember that as a parent, thinking, ‘Oh my, this is a blessing.'”

Audrey is used to being the youngest performer in the room. She’s played for the National Repertory Orchestra in Breckenridge — twice.

“When you are the youngest one, sometimes it feels like you are the odd one out,” Audrey said. “But then having more situations with being the youngest, being the only girl or person my age, it’s not an odd feeling anymore.”

Mastering a skill so early in life, Audrey knows her gift is a true blessing to everyone around her.

“It’s just a great opportunity and I take it, and they are blessed by it,” Audrey said. “Depending on who I am playing for, I just want to do my best for these people and give them my best and just love them and share what I have with them.”

Audrey has earned several first-place awards and has performed with the National Repertory Orchestra during their 2017 and 2019 seasons, the Metropolitan State University of Denver Symphony Orchestra, as well as Colorado’s own Inside the Orchestra.

She will be back in Breckenridge on August 7 to perform at the Breckenridge Music Festival.

Beyond her passion for piano, Audrey enjoys ballet, jiu jitsu and crafting. She will be majoring in applied mathematics in addition to either physics or computer science through one of Colorado’s local universities.