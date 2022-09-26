DENVER (KDVR) — A new study out from TechElate shows that Coloradans watch more Netflix each year than the majority of the country.

TechElate used data from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, along with data from Google Trends to compile the results.

The data showed that the average Coloradan watches 760 hours of Netflix each year. That number puts Colorado ranked as the 11th highest state for Netflix watchers.

Here is a look at the top 11 states:

Oregon- 798 hours Utah- 782 hours Arizona- 777 hours Hawaii- 777 hours Virginia- 774 hours Washington- 772 hours Massachusetts- 772 hours Connecticut- 770 hours District of Columbia- 770 hours Minnesota- 761 Colorado– 760

This means Coloradans are spending over a month each year watching Netflix. The study also showed that 44% of Coloradans admit to sharing their Netflix password with others.

The state with the lowest amount of Netflix time is North Dakota. The data showed that Netflix users in that state only watch 662 hours each year.