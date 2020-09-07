Coloradans soak up last day of summer before snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Plenty of people took advantage of the warm weather this Labor Day by hitting the water at the Chatfield Reservoir.

Friends and families set out on the water and sand with their favorite flashy floats, slapping on SPF, calling it a final summer send off.

“Soaking up the last rays of summer before it snows tomorrow,” Sam Hoyt said, adding “We know if you don’t like the weather in Colorado just wait a few minutes.”

For some families tomorrow is a double whammy — they are getting ready for the first snow as well as the first day of in-person school.

“It’s crazy, we went through all of our clothes yesterday to try find first day of school clothes that were mildly snow appropriate,” Nora Riley said.