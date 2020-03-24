Coloradans continue to deal with unemployment benefit hassles as economic impact of virus worsens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- With stay-at-home orders in Denver and work stoppage in virtually every sector of the economy, the Colorado unemployment system is at this breaking point.

Problem Solver Investigative Reporter Chris Koeberl is tracking the unemployment process that many are saying is too slow and cumbersome.

The backlog of unemployment applications is forcing the Colorado Department of Labor to have applicants file by the first letter of their last name. So, if your last name begins with the letter A–M, file a claim on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday or after noon on Saturday. If your last name begins with the letter N–Z, file a claim on Monday, Wednesday, Friday or before noon on Saturday.

For now, the best advice from the Department of Labor is to save your work and file during off-peak hours: late nights and early mornings.

The executive director of the Department of Labor announced they are assigning 90 employees to the issue of the website. It is also actively seeking new employees.