Coloradans can self-schedule vaccine appointments with UCHealth

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Coloradans wanting the COVID-19 vaccine can now self-schedule an appointment with UC Health. Appointments are available to those 18 and older.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine can schedule an appointment time through the UCHealth website, and choose a preferred location.

UCHealth clinics are using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The clinics are able to administer up to 40,000 doses each week, and have surpassed 500,000 doses since vaccination began.

Dr. Michelle Barron, Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at UCHealth, said speaking with friends and family about their vaccine experiences can soothe concerns.

“The vaccine has proven to be very safe, and getting it can protect not only you but your family and friends as well,” said Dr. Barron.

According to UCHealth, clinical trials have shown the vaccine to prevent 100% of deaths occurring from COVID-19. The vaccine also helps prevent most severe illnesses that lead to hospitalization.

Due to high demand, UCHealth is warning that it could take several weeks to lock down an appointment. However, UCHealth clinics are adding more appointment times, and remind Coloradans to check back in, just in case an appointment is available.

Those interested in scheduling a vaccine appointment can do so using the My Health Connection portal. Those who don’t have internet access can call the UCHealth English line 720-462-2255 or Spanish (Español) line at 844-945-2508.

Coloradans 16 and older will be eligible to self-schedule a vaccine appointment through UCHealth beginning May 3.