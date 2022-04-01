LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adventure Room at the Southwest Plaza mall officially opened its doors on April 1, welcoming people to come in and take pictures in front of the nearly 30 displays inside.

“You can let yourself loose and dive into every scenario,” Zalina Dehkan, who swung by for the opening, said.

Dan Loshkarev is a co-owner of the shop and a Colorado Ukranian with family and friends currently in the war-torn country.

“It just keeps getting worse, and there is no light at the end of the tunnel yet,” Dan said.

So despite just opening the Adventure Room’s doors, the group has dedicated sending 10% of each month’s proceeds to churches in Ukraine helping orphaned kids from the war.

“It would be people who lost their parents ’cause of the war. It’s supporting the kids there,” Loshkarev said.

The shop is located just past the Zales in the mall. They will also be sending money to help with food shortages and medical supplies to family in the area.

“When it’s coming from your family, it’s scary,” Elizabeth Loshkarev, Dan’s sister and an employee at Adventure Room, said.