College Students are in for a Lonely Semester

News
Posted: / Updated:

College students across Colorado are gearing up for classes this fall, but this semester will look a lot different than previous years. In-person classes will be limited as will dining hall capacity and student life activities are still up in the air, which are common ways college students meet other people and build connections on campus.

Dr. Marisa Cohen, a psychology professor and relationship coach, discusses creative ways college students can meet other people since in-person interactions will be limited.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories