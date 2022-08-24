Life has largely returned to normal for many this year’s high school seniors, but they’ve faced many challenges on the path to college. Students need simple and credible tools to help them choose the college or career that’s right for them.

College Board’s BigFuture is doing just that. BigFuture can help identify potential majors, find colleges and scholarships. More than 3,000 students in the class of 2023 will earn a total of more than $3 million in scholarships through BigFuture.

In addition to scholarships, BigFuture also offers:

Over 3,000 college profiles that students can search and filter to learn about admissions and campus life.

Guides to help families understand college costs and unlock financial aid.

Thousands of potential scholarship opportunities.

A new career quiz students can take to reflect on their interests and get a list of careers to explore.

Detailed information about careers.

For more information please visit: www.bigfuture.org.