College-age individuals most likely to catch COVID-19, least likely to die

DENVER (KDVR) – Big COVID-19 outbreaks cause big concerns for Colorado schools, but data can offer parents some piece of mind for their college-age children. The young are the most likely to get the coronavirus but the least likely to die from it.

CU Boulder, police cracking down on public health violations

In the last week, outbreaks have taken place at Colorado State University, University of Colorado Boulder, and Regis University. The outbreaks interrupt what is otherwise a downward trend in COVID-19 numbers.

Last week marked the lowest week ever for COVID-19 hospital admissions. Weekly death totals have leveled off, and daily death totals are at their all-time lowest. Colorado hospitals admitted 65 new coronavirus patients last week – down 47% from the previous week. This is the largest weekly drop in new admissions from one week to another.

Large outbreaks at Colorado colleges and universities bruise a picture of improving conditions, but statistics do not support fears of widespread death. COVID-19 data shows that these outbreaks are not surprising, but also that they do not necessarily lead up a large spike of hospitalizations and deaths.

COVID-19 has not been very fatal for the typical university age group of 18-22.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment groups ages into decades for coronavirus tracking data. Prime age adults have the highest infections rates.

Colleges house the most infected age group in Colorado. Together, 20-29-year-olds represent 22% of the state’s COVID-19 infections – the highest rate of any age bracket.

Incidentally, they also house one of the lowest-infected age brackets. The 10-19-year-olds that make up freshman and sophomore classes make up 9% of the state’s infections.

They state does not release hospital admissions data by age group, but death rates show a different trend than infections.

Despite being the most-infected age group, 20-29-year olds are among the least likely to die. The age bracket makes up 0.75% of the state’s coronavirus deaths. The 10-19-year-old age group makes up only 0.15% of Colorado pandemic deaths.

Only children under 10 make up a smaller share of COVID-19 deaths – the state has not recorded any.

Data does not show a strong correlation between large infection upticks and large hospitalization or death upticks, but there is a minor one.

Colorado COVID-19 infections were large in April, but infections swelled beyond April’s number in July. Deaths and hospitalizations, however, remain concentrated in April.

In April, the highest weekly case count was 3,638 the week of April 19. The highest-ever seven-day average death rate came on April 14, when the seven-day average was 34 deaths per day. This matches the time of the highest hospitalization rate.

In July, deaths inched upward slightly as infections ballooned beyond April.

Weekly case counts peaked at 4,278 cases the week of July 19, then 3,551 cases the week of July 26, and 3,244 the week of July 12.

Through the high case counts in July and August, the 7-day averages of COVID-19 deaths trended slightly upward from three to four or five.