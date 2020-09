The Success Collective is a group of women on a mission, committed to helping other businesses succeed. The group hopes to pour into other people and find true connections (wine is often involved!).

A Denver chapter of The Success Collective just launched a few months ago and they would love for more women to join.

What: Socially Distanced Business Walk

When (day and time): 9/12 9:30-11:30

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens Cost: none

Text Erin at 720-360-8610 to RSVP