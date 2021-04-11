Colder with Rain and Snow Next Week

A cold front moved through the area last night and temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-50s, making for a windy Sunday featuring a mix of clouds and sunshine, with gusts past 35 mph. This also marks the start of an active period across Colorado, as rain and snow is in the forecast for much of next week.

Precipitation develops Monday night, as a trough of low pressure pushes into our region, ushering-in moisture which will overspread the Front Range through Friday. This will means daily chances for precipitation and the potential for a few rounds of heavier snow at night. While daytime snow accumulation is not likely, as temperatures will be above freezing, we could see some wet snow making for slippery roads for the morning commutes.

While the wintry mix ahead may be a bit inconvenient if not downright dreary, we definitely need it, as the region is still climbing out of a long-duration drought. While it’s too soon to make a call regarding potential specific snowfall totals between Tuesday and Friday, the liquid equivalent (if you were to melt the snow and combine that with the rainfall totals) we could see a widespread 1″-2″ across the region, representing excellent news for our water table.