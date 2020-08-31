Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Cold front moves in tonight cooling temperatures to the 70s Monday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front will push south through Colorado Sunday night bringing gusty winds and cool temperatures. Morning lows on Monday will start out in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Afternoon high temperatures on Monday will reach the upper 70s. There is a 20% chance of a few scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon and evening.

A few showers could stick around for early Tuesday morning but the rest of Tuesday will be dry. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 70s feeling like fall for the first day of September.

Wednesday will reach the upper 80s with sunshine and dry conditions. The rest of the week will be dry and warm with temperatures returning to the 90s by Friday.

Another fall-like cold front will move in towards the end of next weekend.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Interactive Radar
Colorado Radar

Colorado Radar
Denver Metro Radar

Denver Metro Radar
Mountain Radar

Mountain Radar
Northeast Plains Radar

Northeast Plains Radar
National Radar

National Radar
Day Planner

Day Planner
Weather Alerts

Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays

Closings & Delays
Pinpoint Weather Beast

Pinpoint Weather Beast
Ski Report

Ski Report
Avalanche Forecast and Warnings

Avalanche Forecast

 

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories