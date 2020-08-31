Cold front moves in tonight cooling temperatures to the 70s Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front will push south through Colorado Sunday night bringing gusty winds and cool temperatures. Morning lows on Monday will start out in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Afternoon high temperatures on Monday will reach the upper 70s. There is a 20% chance of a few scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon and evening.

A few showers could stick around for early Tuesday morning but the rest of Tuesday will be dry. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 70s feeling like fall for the first day of September.

Wednesday will reach the upper 80s with sunshine and dry conditions. The rest of the week will be dry and warm with temperatures returning to the 90s by Friday.

Another fall-like cold front will move in towards the end of next weekend.