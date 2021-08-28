Cold front crosses through tonight with gusty winds and 80s tomorrow

DENVER (KDVR) – It was another hot afternoon but we get a slight break from the 90 degree heat tomorrow as a cold front swings through overnight.

Isolated storms are possible this afternoon and evening, with a few becoming severe over the Eastern Plains as our next system moves in.

A cold front crosses through overnight bringing gusty winds and dropping Sunday’s temperatures down into the mid-80s.

Wildfire smoke from California settles back into the state throughout the day. For the Front Range, it’ll stay mostly aloft but the northern mountains may feel the impacts of the smoke and poor air quality.

We are right back to the 90s come Monday afternoon but some cooler temps and rain chances arrive to finish off the week.