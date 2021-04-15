Code Ninja to help with STEM slump

Due to the pandemic, many kids are dealing with a ‘slump’ in terms of their usual interest and level of understanding when it comes to their studies. This is all the more reason to encourage extracurricular learning.

Marie Rotter, owner of Code Ninjas of Arvada and Highlands Ranch shares the benefit of all the ninja courses offered.

Whether taking classes virtually or in-person, ninjas have the ability to hone other skills including: communication, creativity, invention, teamwork, critical thinking, confidence/initiative, media literacy, and social-emotional learning