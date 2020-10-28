Coats for Colorado: Need for warm, gently used coats never greater

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 and Dependable Cleaners have teamed up this year for the annual Coats for Colorado drive. The need for warm, gently used coats for men, women and kids has never been greater.

If the annual Coats for Colorado coat drive were a football game, we would still in the first quarter.

“This is the beginning,” said Kasina Swartz, Dependable Cleaners store manager.

Swartz operates branch No. 1 on South Broadway. It also is the distribution center for all the coats that were so far collected, cleaned and bagged. Now, they’re ready to go.

“They are going to the nonprofits, where in turn, they will be distributed throughout the Denver metro area,” said Swartz.

It’s not just nonprofits that will be distributing the coats. Some coats are going to jail. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department is receiving 100 coats today. They will be given to inmates upon being released from the jail.

“If they come in the summertime and get released in the wintertime, we provide a coat,” said Crew Leader Bradbury, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department.

One quarter down, three to go. Plenty of time to donate that gently used coat of yours and help win the game.