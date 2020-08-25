“CO-fluenza”- What to expect when we add flu to COVID

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Doctors say it is still to early to know what kind of impact COVID-19 precautions like masks, hand washing and social distancing will have on flu season in Colorado.

But, in Australia, where it is flu season right now, the department of health says the number of confirmed cases remains very low.

“Behavior of citizens in the world is so different than what it was last year. We are really in uncharted territory here,” Dr. Scott Joy at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood said.

He says there is an opportunity this year to reduce the spread of the flu, which would be great, because doctors worry about what will happen when both viruses hit our communities. It’s something some are calling the “twindemic” or “cofluenza.”

“You do run the risk of having high numbers of patients with those types of respiratory illnesses needing hospitalization, needing ventilators, needing oxygen, and that indeed could stress our hospital systems,” Dr. Joy said.

He says everyone over the age of six months should get a flu vaccine. To get the maximum protection, Dr. Joy suggests getting your flu shot sometime between the end of September and the middle of October.

The symptoms of flu and COVID-19 overlap, so testing will be key. Dr. Joy expects there will be drive through testing for the flu, just like we have seen for COVID-19.

“I feel hopeful about flu season because I think we are in a better place with infection control than we have ever been,” Dr. Joy said.