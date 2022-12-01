DENVER (KDVR) — Holiday concerts are typically a joyous occasion, and the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus holiday show is no exception.

From pop covers to traditional ballads to rainbow-colored lights, the annual concert is filled with plenty of holiday celebration. But chorus members admit they thought about shifting gears after the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

“It really triggered a lot of our singers,” artistic director James Knapp said. “But we felt like this is not the time to step back. It’s the time to stand up and to step in. So, there was a strong resolve that we needed to continue.”

The group gathered on the day of the shooting to produce a powerful tribute to the victims. They plan on closing each show with the song “Peace Like a River.”

Knapp said the rest of the concert will be similar to years past, with festive pop songs as well as traditional classics. One difference this year will be police stationed inside and outside the church.

“It’s really the first time that we’ve had, visually, police security as part of our performances,” Knapp said. “I think it’s also a sense of a safer environment for our patrons and our singers.”

Knapp hopes those in attendance will leave with not only a sense of joy but with a determination to spread the message of equality.

“We need to have our voices heard and to be singing activists,” he said. “This is when you stand up and sing about hope and about potential change.”

Attend the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus holiday concert

Tickets are still available for the following shows:

Denver’s Central Presbyterian Church, 1660 Sherman St, Denver Dec. 1- 3: nightly at 7:30 p.m., matinee Saturday at 2 p.m. with ASL interpreters

Boulder’s First United Methodist Church, 1421 Spruce St, Boulder Friday, Dec, 9, at 8 p.m.

St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 9203 S. University Blvd, Highlands Ranch Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m.



In-person and live-stream tickets are available now at DenverChoruses.org. General admission ticket prices start at $30.