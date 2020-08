University of Denver student and ShelterBox Volunteer, Brittney “Bert” Woodrum, is on a mission of climbing all 58 of Colorado’s 14,000 ft. peaks to raise awareness and funding for families around the world who have lost their homes and are now facing the threat of COVID-19.

Her incredible journey, dubbed The Fourteeners Project has received an outpouring of support online and through peak sponsorships.

You can follow her journey through her 14ers Project Facebook Page.