Clearing skies Tuesday, 30s; Big snow hits Southern Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting clearing skies after 10 a.m. in Denver. Snow moves into Southern Colorado where big totals are possible. Front Range highs on Tuesday in the 30s.

The Central and Northern Mountains can expect clearing skies. Highs in the 20s. The Southern Mountains can expect 6-12 inches in most places with up to two feet over Wolf creek Pass.

Drier and warmer on Wednesday, 50s in Denver.

The next storm cycle occurs Friday-Monday. 2-3 different storm systems possible in Colorado. Mountain totals could be significant.

Right now I’m not seeing a lot of snow for the Front Range.

Forecast snow totals by Sunday.

Winter Storm Warning for Southern Colorado.