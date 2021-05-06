Clear Creek Canyon closed both directions due to crash

CLEAR CREEK CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed US 6 both directions from Golden to CO 119 due to a crash. Extended delays are expected.

Colorado State Patrol reported a vehicle and a semi collided. Lifesaving tactics were performed on on the driver of the van. That driver was transported to the hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured, according to CSP. No other drivers were involved.

This is a developing story. updates will be posted in this story as they are received.

