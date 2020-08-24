Classmate composes song for Gannon Stauch, on mission to perform at his memorial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The disappearance and death of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch has weighed heavy on hearts across the nation.

One of Gannon’s classmates is dealing with his grief in a very special way.

Tristan Biber started playing piano when he was five years old. The soon to be sixth grader says it has become an outlet for his emotions.

“I love it because I can express my feelings that I can’t express just using words,” Biber said.

In January, when Gannon went missing, Biber decided to put his heartbreak into notes, composing a ballad called “Gannon’s Song.”

“We coded and played together, you’re really not trying to miss a friend and let them go missing” Biber said, adding “I couldn’t really express it with words so I just started making a song for him, basically to explain to my parents that I get sad sometimes over it.”

Biber’s had the opportunity to play his special tribute for Gannon’s parents at a memorial in Colorado Springs recently.

“When I started playing, I started feeling confident just because it warmed my heart playing this song,” Biber said.

His performance also touched the hearts of Gannon’s loved ones who invited him to play at Gannon’s service in South Carolina on September 26th.

Biber created a Gofundme to raise money so he can travel and perform at Gannon’s service in South Carolina.

As of Sunday afternoon, 20 people donated towards his mission.

“It means the world to me,” Biber said, adding “It means they really want to get me to South Carolina.”

If you want to donate, here is a link to Bieber’s Gofundme.