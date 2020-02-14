Class teaches students at Colorado Center for the Blind how to dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Students at the Colorado Center for the Blind are learning a Latin groove by dance instructor Moises Hinojosa from Naropa University.

“It gives the students an opportunity to do something that either other people have told them that they can never do or they thought themselves that they could not do it," said Brent Barron, Colorado Center for the Blind assistant director.

“It is a lot of verbal cues designed for people who are completely blind or have low vision," said Hinojosa.

Stephanie Baldwin has been blind most of her life. She liked the idea of learning a new step.

“The instruction that Moises gave today was very tailored on purpose towards teaching the blind," said Baldwin.

“They follow a lot better because they are feeling where my hands are giving pressure, as opposed to trying to see what I am doing," said Hinojosa.

Learning to dance is just one of the many activities students at the center are being taught. Rock climbing, skiing, kayaking and even hockey are available.

The activities are designed to push the students outside their comfort zone.

“Once they can do something like dance, learn the Latin dance, going out and traveling, cooking, learning Braille, learning technology, all that is so much easier," said Barron.