Civil War pin, coins excavated from Golden’s historic Astor House

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado archaeologists have made some exciting discoveries while excavating Golden’s historic Astor House.

Astor House began as a boarding house in 1867, and remained so for 104 years. After a brief stint as a museum, the house stood empty for nearly seven years. When Golden approved plans to turn the house into a cultural arts hub, excavations on the Astor’s property began.

Since June 21, The Denver Museum of Nature and Science along with several state universities and community groups have uncovered many valuable artifacts.

“This project is so exciting – not only for the discoveries awaiting us, but also because we have so many amazing collaborators. It’s fun to work with professionals, students and citizens from so many different backgrounds who all have an interest in the history of Golden,” said Denver Museum of Nature & Science Archaeologist and project co-lead Michele Koons.

Using ground penetrating radar, the team has found:

Bone related to the hotel kitchen or a meat market from the 1860s

Coins from the late 1800s

Grand Army of the Republic fraternal order pin, showing dates 1860-1866

Pieces of ceramic likely from dishes used in the boarding house

The artifacts found at Astor House will be displayed in the Golden History Museum. Tours of the Astor House will take place July 10 and 11.