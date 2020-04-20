City of Denver golf courses to reopen on Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced that city-operated Denver golf courses will reopen to the public on Wednesday, April 22 in his press conference on Monday.
Deputy Mayor Happy Haynes outlined protocols and restrictions for golf course use:
- Reserve time in advance by phone
- No contact with pro shops, they will remain closed
- Guests will be provided with instructions on how to proceed thru the course
- 6 feet distance between people must be maintained
- Eliminate sharing of equipment on course
- Flags stay in place
- Cups stay covered
- Consider leaving game if needed
- Bunker rakes and ball washers are off limits
- Golfers must use their own equipment, bags, balls and tees
- Carts for rent are limited to one person per cart, no sharing of carts
- Club house closed except for restrooms
- Food only available for take out
There are eight City of Denver golf courses but all are operating under the same restrictions. For more information, check out the City of Denver golf site.