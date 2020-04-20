City of Denver golf courses to reopen on Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced that city-operated Denver golf courses will reopen to the public on Wednesday, April 22 in his press conference on Monday.

Deputy Mayor Happy Haynes outlined protocols and restrictions for golf course use:

Reserve time in advance by phone

No contact with pro shops, they will remain closed

Guests will be provided with instructions on how to proceed thru the course

6 feet distance between people must be maintained

Eliminate sharing of equipment on course

Flags stay in place

Cups stay covered

Consider leaving game if needed

Bunker rakes and ball washers are off limits

Golfers must use their own equipment, bags, balls and tees

Carts for rent are limited to one person per cart, no sharing of carts

Club house closed except for restrooms

Food only available for take out

There are eight City of Denver golf courses but all are operating under the same restrictions. For more information, check out the City of Denver golf site.