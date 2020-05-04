City of Boulder suggests business owners take steps to refresh water in reopened buildings

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – As offices and businesses reopen, the City of Boulder suggests that building and business owners flush internal pipes.

Water quality can degrade and create conditions for bacteria to grow as the water sits stagnant in closed or unoccupied buildings.

Follow these steps to replace the water inside the building with fresh water:

Begin by running the cold-water faucets closest to where water enters the building. Open other cold-water taps sequentially, moving further away from where water enters the building, and allow the water to run until temperature seems constant at furthest tap—generally, you’ll feel the water getting colder and stabilizing with fresh water. Flush toilets at least once in a multi-level building, start on the level where the water service enters the building. Complete flushing on that level before proceeding to the next level. Flush one level at a time. Flush any outside spigots. Repeat indoor flush using hot water. You will feel the water temperature turn from warm to hot. Flush and perform preventative maintenance on point-of-use devices, such as a filter or other system on a single tap or building entry point, per the manufacturer’s recommendations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has guidance for building water systems for specific industries, such as hotels or health care facilities.