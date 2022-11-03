With the cost of health care services on the rise, the City of Aurora is partnering with Global Medical Response and launched its new Aurora911 Nurse Navigation program. The service is designed to quickly determine the best level of care response based on the 911 caller’s medical needs.

The Aurora911 Nurse Navigation program routes dispatcher-triaged 911 callers who have non-emergent injuries or illnesses to a licensed nurse for assessment. A Colorado-licensed nurse will assess a caller’s symptoms and refer them to the most applicable medical care. The Nurse Navigator may suggest a virtual visit with a board-certified emergency physician, home health recommendations to best meet a patient’s needs, or transport, without an ambulance, to and from a non-emergent local healthcare provider. This individualized communication and care saves time and money for patients.

Aurora residents will see no change in the 911 system for life-threatening emergencies. Non-English speakers can still call 911 and have access to Nurse Navigation resources as Aurora911 has translation services. Medical information provided during calls will continue to be considered private patient information.

More information about the Aurora911 Nurse Navigation program is available at AuroraGov.org/NurseNavigation.