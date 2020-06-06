City and County of Denver file motion to modify existing Temporary Restraining Order

A protest outside the Denver City and County Building on Friday, May 29, 2020. Protesters are calling for justice in the death of George Floyd.

DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver filed an emergency motion to modify a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) that was approved by a federal judge on Friday.

The TRO restricts the Denver Police Department and any other agencies assisting from using projectiles and chemical weapons against peaceful protesters and requiring all officers to wear activated, constantly recording body cameras.

The TRO states that the use of chemical weapons or projectiles can only be approved by a rank of Captain or above and only “authorizes such use of force in response to specific acts of violence or destruction of property that the command officer has personally witnessed.”

The City and County of Denver are requesting this be amended to include Lieutenants as they cite “currently there are only four police officers with the rank of Captain and one Commander responsible for the downtown area.”

The modification states the protection of the officers and others involved may be compromised in dangerous situations without immediate direction from a commanding officer.

The other provision the City and County of Denver is requesting to amend is the requirement of all officers deployed to the demonstrations to wear activated body cameras that are recording at all times.

They are asking the court to amend due to the lack of such equipment available to other departments that are assisting the DPD with the protests.

The motion states: “The inability to use other officers to assist with crowd control and the protection of property against agitators who are not in Denver to engage in peaceful protest activities, but instead are present to engage in unlawful activities, including acts of violence or property destruction, puts the Denver Police Department at risk of having an insufficient number of officers on scene to adequately maintain the safety and security of peaceful protestors, property, and the officers themselves.”

As well, there are “technical limitations” for the aforementioned body cameras to continuously record and save for extended periods of time.