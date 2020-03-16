City and County of Broomfield close until further notice

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The City and County of Broomfield will close for non-essential services on Tuesday, March 17 until further notice. They also declared a local disaster emergency, allowing the city and county to more readily take responsive action.

Essential services including emergency services, oil and gas inspections and other regulatory functions (i.e. utilities) will not be interrupted.

“This is uncharted territory – Broomfield is surrounded with counties and communities with the confirmed coronavirus, it’s only a matter of time until it’s confirmed in Broomfield,” Mayor-Pro Tem Guyleen Castriotta said. “Now is the time to act and I firmly believe the precautionary measures taken so far have made a difference in the goal to slow the spread in our community and flatten the curve.”

More information on the Town Hall, additional updates and lists of community resources are available here.