A house made from bills of 100 dollars (Getty Images)

DENVER (Stacker) — It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of December 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +8.4%% to $356,819. Data was available for 87 cities and towns in Denver.

#30. Denver, CO

– 1-year price change: +$44,795 (+7.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$203,899 (+48.7%)

– Typical home value: $623,003 (#39 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Lake George, CO

– 1-year price change: +$45,301 (+11.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$157,295 (+57.9%)

– Typical home value: $428,747 (#74 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Pine, CO

– 1-year price change: +$45,820 (+6.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$271,269 (+62.4%)

– Typical home value: $706,100 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Buena Vista, CO

– 1-year price change: +$47,109 (+8.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$207,706 (+56.4%)

– Typical home value: $575,671 (#46 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Mountain View, CO

– 1-year price change: +$47,123 (+8.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$245,070 (+63.1%)

– Typical home value: $633,326 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Morrison, CO

– 1-year price change: +$47,651 (+7.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$269,025 (+61.1%)

– Typical home value: $709,658 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Jefferson, CO

– 1-year price change: +$49,081 (+13.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$166,843 (+65.3%)

– Typical home value: $422,186 (#78 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Hartsel, CO

– 1-year price change: +$49,426 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$164,182 (+65.8%)

– Typical home value: $413,617 (#80 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Wheat Ridge, CO

– 1-year price change: +$51,889 (+8.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$257,414 (+62.9%)

– Typical home value: $666,674 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Todd Creek, CO

– 1-year price change: +$51,899 (+5.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$340,683 (+53.3%)

– Typical home value: $979,398 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Como, CO

– 1-year price change: +$52,808 (+14.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$168,469 (+65.0%)

– Typical home value: $427,583 (#75 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Conifer, CO

– 1-year price change: +$54,054 (+7.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$314,684 (+63.5%)

– Typical home value: $810,123 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Lone Tree, CO

– 1-year price change: +$55,247 (+5.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$332,817 (+50.3%)

– Typical home value: $995,099 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Watkins, CO

– 1-year price change: +$56,536 (+9.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$252,387 (+66.0%)

– Typical home value: $634,952 (#36 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Castle Pines, CO

– 1-year price change: +$57,607 (+6.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$330,810 (+56.4%)

– Typical home value: $917,584 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Sedalia, CO

– 1-year price change: +$60,692 (+6.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$384,459 (+67.3%)

– Typical home value: $955,487 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Evergreen, CO

– 1-year price change: +$61,296 (+7.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$359,231 (+61.9%)

– Typical home value: $939,909 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Fairplay, CO

– 1-year price change: +$62,090 (+13.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$204,848 (+62.4%)

– Typical home value: $533,117 (#57 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Edgewater, CO

– 1-year price change: +$62,924 (+10.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$260,740 (+65.5%)

– Typical home value: $658,740 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Bailey, CO

– 1-year price change: +$63,122 (+12.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$218,496 (+62.5%)

– Typical home value: $568,070 (#48 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Golden, CO

– 1-year price change: +$65,157 (+8.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$337,933 (+64.3%)

– Typical home value: $863,106 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Larkspur, CO

– 1-year price change: +$65,438 (+7.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$385,249 (+63.7%)

– Typical home value: $989,563 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Franktown, CO

– 1-year price change: +$68,348 (+6.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$436,751 (+62.3%)

– Typical home value: $1,137,491 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Foxfield, CO

– 1-year price change: +$74,261 (+6.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$468,087 (+59.4%)

– Typical home value: $1,256,427 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Genesee, CO

– 1-year price change: +$87,840 (+7.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$473,666 (+62.0%)

– Typical home value: $1,237,485 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Cherry Creek, CO

– 1-year price change: +$89,601 (+10.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$319,224 (+52.6%)

– Typical home value: $925,749 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Greenwood Village, CO

– 1-year price change: +$128,726 (+9.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$452,413 (+43.5%)

– Typical home value: $1,492,203 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Columbine Valley, CO

– 1-year price change: +$140,791 (+9.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$567,246 (+53.4%)

– Typical home value: $1,628,577 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Bow Mar, CO

– 1-year price change: +$161,900 (+8.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$740,892 (+54.2%)

– Typical home value: $2,108,924 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Cherry Hills Village, CO

– 1-year price change: +$222,683 (+8.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$783,396 (+39.1%)

– Typical home value: $2,785,016 (#1 most expensive city in metro)



Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.